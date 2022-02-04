The famous line by Abraham Lincoln starts by saying “You can fool some of the people all of the time” may apply to you if you continue to vote for Democrats. It is not a good enough excuse to say ‘my family always voted for Democrats’ or ‘my Aunt Mary won’t speak to me if I vote for a Republican.'
The salvation of this country is hanging in the balance. Democrat mayors have destroyed the police in many of our biggest cities by defunding and their non-support. Illegal immigrants have been encouraged and allowed to enter the United States by the Biden administration.
The Trump administration was producing our own oil/gas and we were energy independent. The Keystone pipeline was providing many jobs and gas at a great price to Americans. Now we have to depend again on the Mid-East for oil and ridiculously high prices. Who is the Biden administration looking out for? Certainly not Americans.
There is inflation on all goods and the supply chain is broken.
There is literally nothing in the Biden administration that is being well done. He is visibly too old and in obvious cognitive decline. He struggles to answer any questions and therefore he doesn’t have press conferences.
The Democrat Party is now at least 50 % Marxist believers and it’s not the party of Truman and Clinton, but Of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
I know you voted for Biden because you were tricked by the lying media who didn’t vet Biden and literally gave him a free pass, by the Hollywood celebs who we know have the morals of dogs (with apologies to dogs), and by the professional athletes who are making millions playing ball while crying that this is a racist country.
Honest Abe Lincoln knows you or anyone can be fooled once but hopefully you are smart enough not to be fooled twice. CNN has almost no viewers anymore because people have figured out they lie and are haters of this country. FOX news is the leading cable news in viewership by far because most people have figured that they tell the truth and they love this country and want to save it.
Clay Gardner
Jonesboro
