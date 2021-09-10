Like most – if not all – of you reading this, I’ll never forget where I was when terrorists flew hijacked airliners into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and Pentagon 20 years ago today.
I was in my office at the Citrus County Chronicle in Crystal River, Fla., when one of our reporters, Michael Terry, rushed in and told me that one of the towers – the North Tower – was on fire. He had the TV on in the newsroom as we watched the flames and smoke billowing from the skyscraper in New York City.
There was speculation that a plane had struck the building, when suddenly another passenger jet – United Airlines Flight 175 – slammed into the South Tower, exploding into a ball of flames of shattered glass and steel as it sheared through the upper floors – right before our eyes.
I turned and looked at Michael and said, “This is terrorism.”
There was conjecture that other hijacked airplanes might be headed to the Washington, D.C., area. It wasn’t much longer before another hijacked airliner – American Airlines Flight 77 – crashed into the Pentagon, in Arlington County, Va.
Thanks to the fearless passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, that hijacked airliner failed to meet its intended target – thought to be either the White House or Capitol – crashing in a field in Shanksville, Pa. Todd Beamer led the assault with other passengers to take over the cockpit from the terrorists, shouting “Let’s roll!” They gave their lives to save others on the ground.
A total of 2,996 people died that day at the hands of 19 al-Qaida terrorists led abroad by al-Qaida founder and leader Osama bin Laden.
According to Wikipedia, the death toll included 265 on the four planes (from which there were no survivors), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon. More than 200 jumped hundreds of feet to their deaths to avoid the flames before the towers fell. Most who died were civilians; the rest included 340 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers, 55 military personnel and the 19 terrorists. Upwards of 6,000 were injured.
As the rest of the newspaper staff arrived that morning, we met and decided to produce a special edition of the newspaper that would be distributed that afternoon by other Chronicle employees at busy intersections and major businesses throughout the county. While the special edition contained a couple of Associated Press stories about the terrorist attacks, most of the eight-page section were photos and stories about the local response to the terrorist attacks. One of the photos showed dozens of people standing around the television section at Best Buy watching the live news reports.
Sadness, grief and a general feeling of hopelessness permeated life everywhere that day and for weeks to come.
We got the special edition on the streets by 3 p.m. and started working on the next morning’s newspaper, which was more local reaction and Associated Press stories and photos about the terrorist attacks. It went on for weeks.
Then we went to war in Afghanistan, home of al-Qaida and the Taliban. Nearly 10 years later, Navy Seals tracked down and took out bin Laden at a compound in Pakistan.
We were a united nation after Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years later, after finally leaving Afghanistan and allowing the Taliban to take over again, not so much.
We said we’d never forget Sept. 11, 2001. Most of us haven’t. But many of us have forgotten how to get along with those who don’t share the same opinions on the issues of the day or how to express ourselves without bashing one another.
So I guess what we have forgotten is what unites us as a people, a nation. Because of our division, we’ve become easy targets of those who wish our nation ill. Bogus information that permeates the internet, social media and email pass-arounds have compromised our ability to function in a fact-based society.
We’ve become easy marks for our enemies because of our dissonance and unwillingness to accept that we may be wrong. Yet we continue to flock to those sources because they fit the narrative that we want to believe even though it’s been proven false over and over again. Unscrupulous politicians are taking advantage of this discord to further their lifetime careers in public office as well as grifting off the public to fuel their future campaigns.
When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, we came together as a nation to defeat the Axis powers in World War II. Sept. 11, 2001, brought us together once again to keep terrorists at bay in a foreign land halfway across the world.
Why do we need a national catastrophe to bring us together as a people? When we’re not consumed as one nation against a foreign foe, we seem to be consumed with being a nation against one another.
That’s tragic as well.
As we remember the terrible tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and all who perished at the hands of al-Qaida terrorists, let’s also remember to be kind to one another and make a special effort to do so with those who walk different paths in life – the old admonition to walk a mile in their shoes.
Let’s remember the fallen heroes of Sept. 11, 2001 – especially the first responders who selflessly gave their lives to save others. And let’s not forget the men and women of our military who risk their lives to ensure we can sleep soundly at night.
Most of all, let’s never forget.
