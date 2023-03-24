For each generation, there are days that will never be forgotten.
When people think back they can recall what they were doing, who they were with, and what something smelled like or sounded like when the event occurred.
For my grandparents’ generation that day was probably Dec. 7, 1941 – the bombing of Pearl Harbor. It was a day that changed not only a nation but the world.
Just before 8 a.m. the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor was attacked by Imperial Japanese Aircraft. President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed December 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy.”
For my parents’ generation perhaps the day that stands out the most is Nov. 22, 1963 – the day President John F. Kennedy was killed while traveling in a motorcade in downtown Dallas.
I’m sure many can recall exactly what they were doing when they heard the initial news that JFK had been shot and much of the next hour leading up to Walter Cronkite’s official announcement “President Kennedy died at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time.”
The day that stands out from my youth is Jan. 28, 1986 – the day I sat with my fellow fourth-graders in the school library and watched the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger.
My sister and I attended Mammoth Spring School that year, and I remember the extra excitement among the teachers and students alike that a teacher was on board, experiencing all that NASA had to offer.
I don’t remember what I was wearing, though I’m sure leg warmers were involved, but I do remember the disbelief followed by devastation as we realized what we were watching was real and what was supposed to be a celebration had turned into a disaster right in front of our eyes.
The day that transcends all generations who were alive at the time is Sept. 11, 2001. I believe country singer Alan Jackson may have summed up how we were affected that day the best with his lyric, “Where were you when the world stopped turnin’ that September day?”
I was at work at The Times Dispatch in Walnut Ridge, and time literally seemed to stop. As we watched coverage in disbelief, we began working to try to cover the terrorist attacks from a local standpoint and quickly realized just how much the day’s events had affected people right here in Northeast Arkansas.
But the day that hits closest to home happened 25 years ago today in Jonesboro. On March 24, 1998, before we heard the phrase “school shooting” every other day, our worlds were turned upside down.
Westside Middle School teacher Shannon Wright and students Stephanie Johnson, 12, Natalie Brooks, 11, Paige Ann Herring, 12, and Britthney Varner, 11, were killed and 10 others were injured in the horrific incident.
I was a student at Arkansas State University, majoring in journalism and working for the campus newspaper. Our community was transformed overnight, as was our campus.
Many of my fellow students worked for national news organizations that week, while I chose to maintain my focus on my work at The Herald.
In this instance again, I quickly discovered many connections to those who were directly impacted by the Westside tragedy. My connections were peripheral, yet I will never forget that day or the days that followed.
Since that fateful day, countless more school shootings have occurred. What seemed impossible to comprehend then has almost become commonplace.
But we know – as members of a community that has been ripped apart by such an event – we know the impact it has and we will never forget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.