Concerns over wealth and income inequality have been with us for centuries. Arthur Young, an English agronomist in the 1780s, saw dire poverty in the French countryside fearing, correctly, that it would lead to political upheaval. In the early 1800’s David Ricardo predicted a rising share of income going to land owners while society’s share declined would upend the social order.
In the 1840s, Karl Marx, living through the worst abuses of the industrial revolution, predicted that capitalists’ share of income would grow while the share going to workers would shrink leading to a revolution and the establishment of communism (not to be confused with the one established in the former Soviet Union). During the height of the Depression there were economists who feared that our massive inequality of income and wealth would spell the end of capitalism as it was then practiced, which it partially did.
Today wealth and income inequality are still of concern, but not for reasons of civil unrest or political upheaval, but because of the negative welfare implications for families that are still in the labor force and, for the purpose of this article, those who are entering retirement. There is no single figure that represents what retirement wealth should look like, although financial experts suggest that for a comfortable retirement, savings levels (wealth) should be ten times the retiree’s income in his last year of employment.
Understanding the impact of wealth inequality among retirees is complicated by the fact that average wealth statistics are skewed due to extreme inequality among retirees. Among those age 65 -74 the average wealth holdings are $977,600, but the median wealth holdings (the family in the center of the array) are only $254,800, and of this amount, financial wealth (total wealth minus the value of home equity) is only about $60,000.
For rural and minority retirees, the wealth figures are even worse. Including home equity, the median net worth of rural retirees is $90,400, for Hispanic retirees median net worth is $36,200, and for Black retirees it’s only $24,000. But even these statistics are deceiving, for those retirees who are not home owners, their average net wealth is only $6,300, the poorest 20 percent of retirees have just $6,030, with 8 percent of retirees having no net wealth at all.
These figures highlight the importance of Social Security for retirees. As a group, the poverty rates for people 65 years or older is only 9 percent, the lowest of any demographic group in the nation (although these rates increase with age, sex, minority status, and those in relatively poor health). If we exclude Social Security benefits, the poverty rate for those 65 years or older jumps from 9 percent to 37.8 percent, a 420 percent increase.
As important as Social Security benefits for retirees are today, they are not large enough. The reason for the favorable poverty rates for those 65 years or older is that the poverty line for a single individual in the US for 2021 was quite low, only $13,590 per year which equates to $1,132 per month. The median Social Security benefit check is $1,503 per month, or $18,036 per year. The payments in Arkansas are below the U.S. average, in Arkansas, roughly 439,600 retirees collect benefits from Social Security. They receive an average benefits check of $1,448 per month in 2020, which works out to $17,381.76 for the full year.
To highlight the inadequacy of Social Security benefit payments, consider the example of a non homeowner retiree who rents the average studio apartment for $1,092 per month, leaving the retiree only $411 from his $1,503 Social Security benefit check for all other expenditures that month ($356 for an Arkansas resident).
In theory retirement wealth was to be the sum of pension income, personal savings, and Social Security benefits. Unfortunately only 24 percent of firms offer defined benefit pension plans, and due to wage stagnation the median savings level in 2019 was only $5,300. Thus if society wants to ensure the retirees have an adequate retirement income, the burden is going to fall on an expanded Social Security, which will not be the problem that critics would make it out to be.
Social Security benefits, and any proposed hikes in benefits, should be tax financed. Since virtually all Social Security benefits are spent, the impact on the economy would at worst be neutral since the spending of retirees would simply equal the reduction in spending of those paying Social Security taxes, and if increased Social Security taxation came from sources that did not result in a reduction in consumer spending, then the impact of increased Social Security benefits would be positive in terms of output, employment and GDP growth.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
