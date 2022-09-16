If California, our most populous state, were its own nation, it would rank as the world’s fifth largest economy and boast the highest average household income (outside a handful of “countries” like Monaco or Luxemburg). And, yet, the governor is begging its citizens to stop using their appliances, turn off their lights and keep their thermostats at a stifling 78, lest they suffer more rolling blackouts.
Of course, I kid when I say California is already experiencing the effects of the Green New Deal. A state that still derives more than 66 percent of its energy from non-renewable sources, has tens of trillions of dollars to go before it meets President Joe Biden’s promise of a 65 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. The flooding of an already rickety grid with undependable renewables offers only a small taste of the “transition” to “clean energy.”
When reality hit, Germany, and thus the rest of the E.U., was compelled to start relying heavily on Russian natural gas as it struggled to transition. Then Russia attacked Ukraine. Rather than falling back on its world-class, environmentally friendly, forward-looking nuclear-energy program, the Germans must now contemplate rationing and historically high prices. If they can avoid this fate, it will only be because the industry has turned back to coal.
Even before the Ukrainian war, Germany was home to the highest global electricity prices per household in the world.
One of the problems is that California has the power to export its retrograde ideas. Although electric car owners in the Golden State can’t go anywhere these days, the state still plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in just 13 years (your used car is going to be worth a fortune).
If there was any real big organic demand for EVs, the federal government wouldn’t have to keep massively subsidizing – bribing – the industry into manufacturing them, and California wouldn’t have to mandate you to buy them. Less than 1 percent of cars, SUVs and light trucks on the road in the United States are electric.
We have centuries’ worth of fossil fuels waiting in the ground. Which gives us enough time to come up with some better ideas. Because, sorry, transitioning away from modernity and into windmills, and trains isn’t progress; it’s regression.
And California is leading the way.
David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist.
David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books -- the most recent, "Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.