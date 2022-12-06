It seems that The United States of America no longer has the will to be the recognized leader of the Free World. Even though the majority of the American people still cherish and cling to the principles of Freedom and Liberty, there is a growing element within our society that seems to have adapted to the globalist, leftist, pro-Marxist ideology.

This can be traced back to the period immediately following WWII when an influx of leftist European educators made their way into America’s educational system, and began the gradual indoctrination of America’s youth toward a globalist agenda.