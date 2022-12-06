It seems that The United States of America no longer has the will to be the recognized leader of the Free World. Even though the majority of the American people still cherish and cling to the principles of Freedom and Liberty, there is a growing element within our society that seems to have adapted to the globalist, leftist, pro-Marxist ideology.
This can be traced back to the period immediately following WWII when an influx of leftist European educators made their way into America’s educational system, and began the gradual indoctrination of America’s youth toward a globalist agenda.
Somewhere around the time of the Vietnam War, we saw an anti-American mindset gaining popularity in this country that continues today, where a large number of people have become brainwashed into believing that America is self indulgent, wasteful, non-inclusive, and the always preferred descriptive term, racist.
Those Christian principles and values treasured and adopted by our Founding Fathers when establishing this greatest nation in the history of mankind, are now judged to be old-fashioned and no longer necessary in this “modern age” we find ourselves in today.
Christianity is now declared an unacceptable lifestyle. The family unit now consists of two or more same-sex partners, replacing the traditional family unit joined under the biblical definition of marriage, a male father and a female mother who created and raised the children born into that union, now judged to be inappropriate and totally unnecessary in today’s globalist world.
Abortion has become the method of choice for birth control, and the acceptable means for increasing our population is through the influx of millions of illegal immigrants now invading our once secure borders. With the prosperous American economy bestowed upon us by Joe Biden and his leftist liberal government, how could anyone hope for anything better, hummmm?
