U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, appearing on Fox News, stated that he was a definite no on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB). In his statement, Sen. Manchin claimed that no matter how he approached the proposal he couldn’t find a way to vote for it.
In Manchin’s words, he couldn’t vote for a program that would leave the country vulnerable in the future. Whatever benefits the program offered would be outweighed by the bill’s impact on inflation and the national debt.
Manchin’s opposition to the portions of the bill that promoted clean renewable energy is understandable. The senator is the owner of a number of coal companies he founded in the 1980s. As a staunch believer in capitalism, it’s in his companies’ best interest to not fund rival sources of energy, although it is disappointing to see someone in a position of public service vote for what is in his financial best interest and against the public’s best interest.
The senator’s opposition to the childcare provisions and the child tax credit is harder to understand especially in light of his comment about not wanting to make families vulnerable in the future. Manchin’s fears ignore the fact that both the childcare provisions and the child tax credit in the BBB plan are designed too specifically to reduce the vulnerability Manchin claims to fear.
For example, in Arkansas, minimum wage workers making $11 per hour or $22,880 a year. For these workers the average childcare cost for two children is $1,031 per month or $12,372 per year which is 54 percent of their gross income.
Under the Biden’s BBB plan, childcare costs would be capped at 7.5 percent of a family’s gross income. For minimum wage workers in Arkansas, childcare costs would drop from $12,372 to a low of $1,716, or $143 per month. The BBB plan would save Arkansas families $888 a month or $10,656 a year. In what world would this kind of assistance leave a family vulnerable in the future.
A more direct example of Manchin’s misguided thinking involves the refundable child tax credit that expires this month. The senator does not like that it is paid monthly, and he fears that the recipients may use it for drugs.
A family with two children receives monthly assistance (the most effective way of providing assistance) of $500. Experts have estimated that the refundable tax credit reduced child poverty by 50 percent. If their calculations are correct, then starting in January, after the tax credit has expired, child poverty will increase by 50 percent, back to its pre-tax credit levels. Again, it’s hard to see how allowing the tax credit to expire helps families in the long run.
Manchin’s two big fears, inflation and the national debt, seem overstated. The Biden administration has earmarked $297 billion to reduce drug prices. Admittedly, not all families need or use prescription drugs, but for purposes of exposition, the Biden proposal would generate $900 in per capita drug savings or $2,700 in savings for a family of three, $3,600 for a family of four. Financial vulnerability is reduced not increased when the cost of health care is reduced.
As for the national debt argument, this supposed “problem” has been debunked so often that economists are beginning to refer to it as “Zombie economics,” a zombie in the sense that this is an argument that just won’t die no matter who or how often it is shown to be totally false.
As of this date there are no credible studies showing that a nation’s national debt poses any economic problems. To state the case as simply as possible, the national debt is the government’s debt, a debt denominated in dollars, a currency that the government spends into existence. The government sells bonds, not to finance the debt but to control interest rates.
Reducing the debt is accomplished by running budget deficits, which if pursued too long, pushes the economy into a recession. This is why governments never reduce their debt levels. But if for some reason the government did want to reduce publicly held debt, they would direct the Fed to make the appropriate purchases. In other words, the national debt has not and never will be a problem.
So, in the end, what are we to make of Sen. Manchin? He represents West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the union, but has come out again raising the minimum wage, maternity leave, childcare subsidies and the child tax credit, all of which raise family incomes or lower their costs. He claims he loves West Virginia, but he actions suggest that he doesn’t care about West Virginians, which is exactly what we can say about the two senators from Arkansas.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., an emeritus professor of economics at Arkansas State University, can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
