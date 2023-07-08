David Couch, the Arkansas attorney who led initiatives to increase the minimum wage and legalize medical marijuana, is planning how he might change the initiative process itself.

Couch wants voters in November 2024 to change how constitutional amendments, initiated acts and referenda are enacted. Initiated acts are laws proposed by citizens and passed by voters. A referendum is when citizens repeal a law passed by legislators.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.