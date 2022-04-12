Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain tornadoes. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening. Then clearing overnight. Low 39F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.