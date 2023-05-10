New Yorkers are divided on what happened on that F train when a former Marine, who was white, choked to death an unruly homeless man, who was Black. The comments sections of the New York papers reveal little division among the readers. Facts are still coming in, but based on what we know, most believe the passengers were within their rights to subdue him.

But the papers have columnists who specialize in portraying every deadly conflict between a white and Black as evidence of racism – if the person who dies is Black. Sometimes they are right, sometimes wrong. But phoniness takes over when the argument steamrolls the sticky details into a neat story.

