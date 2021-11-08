Under “Horrible thinking” in the Oct. 26 letters to the editor, the professor responded to me, saying I implied a “non-existent ‘LGBTQ+ agenda.”
If he will google those initials he will be flooded with websites promoting innumerable “genders,” a relatively new phenomenon, all promoting affirmation, an agenda. He said I was crying over name-calling. He totally missed the point.
Name-calling (bigot, haters, homophobe) only clouds the issue and generates more heat than light. He then proceeded to heat the rhetoric but generated no light, dodging the issues. He bemoaned that I gave no footnotes nor asterisks. Letters to the editor don’t lend themselves to bibliographies. I haven’t seen it in this column. He then accuses me of lying but doesn’t specify what the lie was and gave neither footnote nor asterisk as proof.
The Endocrine Society recommends that one wait until age 18, but because more kids are transitioning at younger ages, some doctors are doing these surgeries earlier on a case-by-case basis (WebMD.com). Oregon’s Plan Coverage For Gender Dysphoria establishes the consent age of 15 for all medical treatment. See similar laws for California and Washington. Oregon’s Medicaid program will cover sex-change surgery but it won’t cover reversal surgery if the patient decides it was a mistake. It’s definitely a biased law in favor of the LGBTQ agenda, but if it was a mistake, too bad for you.
At one time medical and psychological associations treated gender dysphoria along biological and genetic lines with puberty taking care of most cases. But they’ve done a switcheroo and are going against the science by administering puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex change surgeries, all money-makers. They let the child self-diagnose but then won’t allow that when it comes to anorexia and bulimia.
Cases where a child’s sex is ambiguous at birth are less than 1 in 10,000 according to the most recent Diagnostic and Statistical Manual. We’re discussing choices, not congenital conditions.
If he wants more statistics I recommend “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” by attorney Abigail Shrier. She writes for the Wall Street Journal and received her J.D. from Yale Law School. She has written extensively on the “trans” epidemic sweeping teenage girls. He will find more statistics than he wants.
When it came to discussing the real issue, the professor danced around it like a hot potato. In case he didn’t understand, I will enumerate the questions. 1. If gay people are “born this way” in the absence of proof, then are pedophiles, rapists, fornicators, adulterers and thieves also “born this way” based on the same proof? 2. Whether it’s LGBTQ issues or the “Me Too” movement, when someone claims they have been wronged, what standard of right and wrong are they referring to? If the Bible is not the final standard then tell us what it is so we can all know to go by it.
He counted points off because I pretended not to know that cruelty is just plain wrong. Tell us what standard you’re using to judge that. Since he dodged the issues can we give any points at all?
Dick Blackford
Jonesboro
