Democrats Grant Tennille and Chris Jones worked extremely hard to make limited progress this past election campaign. Now it’s time to rest and assess.

Tennille pulled double duty this past year as the Democratic Party of Arkansas’ unpaid chairman and executive director. He got the party out of debt, which was a major accomplishment, but it didn’t translate into electoral success. Democrats now control only 18 seats in the 100-member state House and six seats in the 35-member Senate, which is less than before. They weren’t competitive in the congressional races, and their best-performing state constitutional officer candidate won only 35.2 percent.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.