Democrats Grant Tennille and Chris Jones worked extremely hard to make limited progress this past election campaign. Now it’s time to rest and assess.
Tennille pulled double duty this past year as the Democratic Party of Arkansas’ unpaid chairman and executive director. He got the party out of debt, which was a major accomplishment, but it didn’t translate into electoral success. Democrats now control only 18 seats in the 100-member state House and six seats in the 35-member Senate, which is less than before. They weren’t competitive in the congressional races, and their best-performing state constitutional officer candidate won only 35.2 percent.
That would be Jones, who ran a good campaign but still was easily defeated by Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Tennille said last week he is relinquishing his chairmanship, citing fatigue, but could remain executive director. At the moment, Democrats don’t have a party chair.
As for Jones, pre-election polls by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College indicated he might reach 40 percent or even higher, but on Election Day he did only a little better than his fellow statewide Democrats.
Jones told me last week he knew he was an underdog when he entered the race, but he believed there was a path to victory.
That path involved getting people to vote who don’t usually do so and didn’t this time. Turnout this past election was 50.81 percent of registered voters. Almost 900,000 registered voters didn’t vote, and if Democrats could ever get the right ones to the polls, they could be more competitive.
Jones said the fundraising disparity between Sanders and him was a big reason for the final vote-count disparity. His $3.76 million raised during the primary and general election campaigns was impressive, given where the party is. But Sanders raised $18.2 million as of her most recent campaign finance report.
As for the party, Tennille said on KARK’s “Capitol View” program that it looks like Republicans as a whole may have outraised Democrats 75 to 1.
There are several reasons for that disparity, one of the main ones being the fact that donors give money to the party they think will win. Jones referred to it as one result of the “magnetism of power,” which Republicans know all too well as the party that was out of power for 150 years.
I told Jones that even if he had done everything right, he couldn’t have won because he was tied to the national Democratic Party. Many Americans are divided by culture war issues that lead them into one party camp or the other. In some states, the Democratic brand plays well while Republicans don’t have a chance. In Arkansas, it’s the opposite.
He acknowledged the culture war exists but still believes many people in the middle would be willing to consider both parties. He said he just didn’t have enough money to counteract the message Sanders could broadcast nonstop.
Jones did not attribute his loss to the fact that he was attempting to become Arkansas’ first African-American statewide elected official. When asked about it, he noted he did better in mostly white north-central Arkansas and Fayetteville’s Washington County than might be expected. In fact, he expects he might have done better had more voters in the Delta and South Arkansas known he was African-American.
“The Republicans beat us,” he said. “They did a better job of getting their folks out to vote. They did a better job of running these races. They hit the chords that they needed to hit, and that’s why they got the win. Of that I am very clear.”
Jones considers failure and difficulty to be feedback – in other words, something to be learned from. He took what he called a high-risk leap with a probability of failure, and he’s OK with the fact that he lost. The state needs two parties, he said, not just one dominant one.
He does not know if he will run again, but he isn’t closing the door.
“As I said on election night, my family has been here for over 200 years, and I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “What that looks like, I don’t know.”
What does the future look like for Arkansas Democrats as a whole? It depends on what happens nationally, and on what they can learn from all the feedback.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
