The drip, drip, drip of information reported on JPD crime statistics for 2022 continues to expose a "want" for surveillance, not the need for crime fighting. A layman's take on "Crime stats stay about the same for 2022," in the April 26, 2023 Jonesboro Sun, indicates little connection between reality and Mayor Copenhaver's "feels different" analysis in his "State of the City" speech.
Other than bullets under the "Patrol" category, such as "accidents investigated," none of the 21 bullets listed indicate improvements in public safety that might be attributed to the 600 cameras tracking movement. More telling, the total accidents investigated declined 312 from 2021, despite the unblinking eye monitoring traffic citywide.
This chasm between reality and what this administration claims as "need" was reinforced recently by Mr. Brian Richardson, Administrative Officer, a leader of "Team Jonesboro" in 2019 and Mayor Copenhaver's campaign manager in 2020. During a Finance meeting on April 11, 2023, in response to Councilman McClain's (Ward 6, Position 1) comments about the status of certain "want" projects (which, to McClain's credit, he consistently requests), Richardson replied, "Obviously, there needs to be a blend of both amenities and practical safety needs for the City of Jonesboro that we invest in."
I challenge Councilman McClain and his 11 peers to demand a financial breakdown of Richardson's "blend" on behalf of their constituents. What is the administration's ratio of needs vs wants? From the bleachers, throwing tax dollars at an ever increasing surveillance system in the faux name of public safety is, in itself, fraud, waste, and abuse, for both taxpayer and, even, well-meaning private sector bankers.
Contrast the blend of funds for inherently guvment functions versus the multi-millions for "wants" and include the roughly $60,000,000 Richardson and his fellow Team Jonesboro leader finally extracted from the Peoples' wallets for their "investments" in 2021, without their vote. Annually and into perpetuity, over $5,000,000 is being bled out of "eaters", for what has been referred to as "The Jonesboro Sports-Complex and Convention Center."
Mayor Copenhaver is no longer mute on this first and only tax increase since his election. For thoroughness, council members, include all the "fee" increases imposed, too, in the ratio. After all, y'all approved it.
