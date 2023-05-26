The drip, drip, drip of information reported on JPD crime statistics for 2022 continues to expose a "want" for surveillance, not the need for crime fighting. A layman's take on "Crime stats stay about the same for 2022," in the April 26, 2023 Jonesboro Sun, indicates little connection between reality and Mayor Copenhaver's "feels different" analysis in his "State of the City" speech.

Other than bullets under the "Patrol" category, such as "accidents investigated," none of the 21 bullets listed indicate improvements in public safety that might be attributed to the 600 cameras tracking movement. More telling, the total accidents investigated declined 312 from 2021, despite the unblinking eye monitoring traffic citywide.

