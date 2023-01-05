Who can predict the future? Not I, but I can tell you some things we can expect over the next few months in Arkansas politics.
We can expect that Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will get most of what she wants in the upcoming legislative session. That’s what happens when a new governor is elected with 63 percent of the vote and will work with a Legislature where 82 percent of its members are part of her party.
What does Sanders want? One big thing is more school choice, which she prefers to call “parental empowerment.”
Sanders wants to make it easier for parents to send their kids to non-public schools, presumably with help from state funds. But we can expect this will cause quite a ruckus from public schools, their advocates and some legislators, including those in her party.
Given the opposing realities, we can expect the final result will be significant but less-than-radical change. Again, that’s an expectation, not a prediction.
Meanwhile, public school teachers can expect a hefty minimum teacher salary increase coming out of the legislative session. Arkansas is chasing neighboring states, including Mississippi, that are paying more.
What else can we expect from the upcoming legislative session? For one, a large new prison. The state’s current ones are full, resulting in prisoners being housed in county jails to the point they are also full.
Arkansas is in a crisis situation at the same time it had a $1.628 billion budget surplus last fiscal year. The debate will not be about whether the state should build a new prison, but about how big it should be. Relatedly, we can also expect reforms to parole laws in a state where prisoners are spending only a fraction of their sentences behind bars. Having more beds will help.
Given the aforementioned surplus, we can expect to see cuts to the state income tax, which Sanders has said should be phased out. Businesses likewise will be calling for cutting corporate income taxes.
But on the other side, we can expect groups representing various public needs to ask for some of these surpluses as well – starting with hospitals, some of which are in trouble. Bo Ryall, president and CEO of the Arkansas Hospital Association, told me three of the state’s roughly 85 acute care hospitals are in “immediate jeopardy of closure,” while another six to eight could be 30-60 days away from being in dire shape.
They are in this situation because they face increasing labor and supply expenses but can’t operate like other businesses by passing on the costs to their customers. Instead, they must take whatever their primary payers – insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid – pay them.
Medicaid, which serves lower-income and other individuals, has not raised its daily in-patient rate of $850 since 2007. It pays that amount whether the patient has had open-heart surgery or a broken leg. Some hospitals get more, but it’s not enough. Expect Ryall and his hospital members to plead for more money from legislators.
Another big question hanging over Arkansas state politics is whether Gov. Asa Hutchinson will run for president.
He clearly wants to do it and surely knows, at age 72, that it’s probably his last chance. He’s been in politics a long time and understands he’d be a long shot. If he can raise the money to make a credible race, I expect he’ll do it, but it’s yet to be seen if that will be the case. He told me in an interview in his office Dec. 20 that he’ll decide in the first quarter of this year.
Education, prisons, tax cuts and hospitals will be a big part of Arkansas politics this year. The incoming governor will dominate the scene in her first session. Meanwhile, the departing governor may run for president, as a couple of his recent predecessors have done.
We’ll see what else the future holds. Expect the unexpected.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
