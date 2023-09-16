What were the results of the special session that united individuals across the political spectrum to protect the Freedom of Information Act? It depends on who you ask and what you’re talking about.
The ultimate result was that lawmakers expanded what information can be kept secret about Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ and others’ security retroactive to June 1, 2022.
For that, the reviews are mixed.
Some are happy or at least OK with it. The bill passed overwhelmingly. Sanders praised the result. The Arkansas Press Association (APA) and the Arkansas Broadcasters Association gave it a thumbs-up. Law professor Robert Steinbuch, a staunch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) supporter who prominently opposed the earlier versions, called it a “good FOIA outcome.”
Matt Campbell was not thrilled. He’s the attorney who runs the Blue Hog Report blog and whose FOIA requests and lawsuit over Sanders’ travel habits led to the whole thing. Neither were some of the other opponents. They argue that the bill wasn’t necessary, and that it shields Sanders and future governors from legitimate questions about their state-funded travels.
My take: While of course I want Sanders and her family to be safe, this bill went too far, particularly with the retroactive part. “Security” can entail many things. On the other hand, if Steinbuch and the APA are OK with the result, then the sky didn’t fall. Regardless, this should not have been sprung on the public days before the session. There should have been a lot more deliberation.
What’s done is done. Let’s talk politics.
Incoming governors typically get what they want during their so-called “honeymoon” period – particularly those elected with 63 percent of the vote and who came into office as national celebrities. That’s definitely been true for Sanders.
It will be interesting to see how this affects her relationships with legislators from this point forward. She leaned on some of them pretty hard to get their support. The result is that she got her records shielded while they got yelled at. We’ll see if they are a little slower to sponsor future legislation.
Another result that awaits further clarification is what happens in next year’s elections. However they changed their positions during this process, 58 Republicans signed on as sponsors of the original bill, which would have made it much easier for government officials to withhold information about many subjects.
In doing so, they have already handed something very valuable to their potential opponents next year – an issue. A Republican challenger now can campaign as the anti-secrecy non-incumbent. It would fit on a yard sign.
For Democrats, too, this past week might offer a ray of hope. Each recent election has gotten worse for them, to the point that one wonders when the party might hit rock bottom. If they play their cards right, they might pick up a couple of seats in the state’s few swing districts next year.
Also, watch to see if a citizen-led group proposes an amendment in next year’s elections that would enshrine the Freedom of Information Act into the Constitution. Former Republican legislator-turned-independent Nate Bell, attorney David Couch, who has succeeded at this previously, and others are creating a ballot question committee to do just that.
Finally, there’s this to note. The effort to weaken the Freedom of Information Act created an opposing coalition like we haven’t seen before. The Saline County Republican Committee, the ultra-conservative Conduit for Action, the conservative Americans for Prosperity state chapter, liberal blogger Matt Campbell, and Democratic legislators were all on the same side.
That’s encouraging. Issues that come and go have divided Americans so bitterly these past few years that the enduring, fundamental ones about the relationship of government to its citizens have taken a back seat. If our side is winning, it’s easy to excuse behaviors we would condemn if done by the other team.
This time, citizens united to oppose government secrecy, regardless of who was being secretive. They knew a government that hides things tends to grow more corrupt, no matter which party is in charge.
Will there be any lasting effects? Arkansas has a habit of being a one-party state. For 150 years, Democrats dominated. Now, Republicans do.
They will continue to do so, but still, it can be dangerous when any political party knows it’s going to win. Citizens, regardless of which party they support, must be vigilant.
We saw why this past week.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
