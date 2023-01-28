An open letter to the Jonesboro Methodist Church, United Methodist Church or whatever you wind up calling thyselves.
Dearest Brethren:
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 2:37 am
An open letter to the Jonesboro Methodist Church, United Methodist Church or whatever you wind up calling thyselves.
Dearest Brethren:
Don't you think it's about time you stop airing thy soiled holy raiments in public? After all, the only question your congregation/s need ask is — What Would Jesus Do?
Personally, I believe He would take His staff to the lot o' ye.
Calvin Clements
Biggers
