An obsession with a distorted sense of “compassion” is strangling our national debate on the most important issues of our time and contributing to the ongoing deterioration of the country. Leftist activists and politicians love to appeal to people’s “compassion” in support of policies with demonstrably destructive results, and we must stop being taken in by this deceit if we are to have any hope of repairing our damaged nation.

Blue city/blue state policies on mental illness, drug use and homelessness are perfect examples. An NPR article from 2017 described “deinstitutionalization” – the nationwide effort to close mental hospitals and other long-term psychiatric facilities in the 1950s and 1960s – as being an outgrowth of the civil rights movement. But the hoped-for move to “community-based” care was a chimera; in fact, thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of the most seriously mentally ill have ended up homeless. There they have stayed, and their numbers have grown – particularly in places where policies permit it.

Laura Hollis is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content.