I was excited to read the article in the Friday edition of The Sun, that the government was going to give several states $25 million dollars, to clean up abandoned well heads. Of course, most people would have had to clean that mess up out of their pockets, but big business gets you to do it for them!
Nonetheless, Arkansas will only be eligible for $5 million. That’s $22,026,43 per well head. Not too bad!
Except, I’m confident our governor will soundly reject that offer, just like he rejected the housing allowance that was offered by the feds. I mean seriously, if he isn’t willing to help out the very people that voted him in office (yet, I’ll never know why), why would he be willing to help out the people that ‘abandoned’ those wells? Oh yeah … They had money waving around, when they were drilling those wells. The people that needed the housing assistance, didn’t.
I guess I see the difference now. Well, at least he knows which side of the butter, his bread is on!
