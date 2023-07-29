If a teenager in a movie had been sexually trafficked for years, and she escaped and then killed her former pimp as the music swelled, what would viewers think? Probably, “Good! The guy got what he deserved. I hope she finds true love and lives happily ever after.”

In real life, Sara Kruzan was sentenced at age 17 to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

