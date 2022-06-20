Recently the Craighead County Sheriff's Department posted a class graduation picture of "Basic SWAT school" on Facebook, similar to one of SWAT compadres from Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde is the latest example of bureaucratic calcification by law enforcement. Proof? Search online for "history of mass shootings in gun-free zones" and pick your reliable source.
Note that except in large, usually Democratically-governed cities, there's one mass shooting event. Yet, each Uvalde becomes every city and town's "failure" due to sympathy, empathy, then endless anti-gun media. Because the failures of leadership surface post-incident, the public expresses compounded disappointment that it all went south - again? There's little accountability, little chance that another event will occur in Uvalde and, because future Uvalde's will stack on top, today's Uvalde will merge down the memory hole between now and, say, Westside.
While Democrats repeatedly call for defunding and less police, most Americans support all public safety, despite its repeated failures in "this is not a drill", life or death incidents. The common denominator resides with leadership of federal, state, county and city law enforcement - these decision makers fail, repeatedly.
As Uvalde learned, prayers by school kids calling 911 from a gun-free zone weren't answered. Yet, soon after Uvalde, one armed woman in South Carolina saved many lives, at the expense of one - the shooter's (albeit not in a gun-free zone).
There's too large a gap between the perceived value of the protections in para-military training panaceas. Elected officials and department leadership must rethink shootings. While law enforcement is the official tip of the spear, Arkansas is rightly a "constitutional carry" state and city taxpayers own the "Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex."
It's time to accelerate education on SWAT, etc., with live demonstrations for the public and on Channel 24. Demonstrate the differences between initiating violence in a pre-dawn door knock from confused responses to active shooters. Local education better prepares everyone, including citizens who may find themselves in the midst of a shooting, perhaps armed, perhaps in a gun-free zone.
We're sitting on $30,000,000 in city reserves. Officials waffling, "We're waiting until buildings are built" are failing in their responsibilities inherent in "ownership" - to always maximize value. How about city paid challenges to "qualify like a cop?" Offer vouchers to train at private ranges in "Arkansas's Bill of Rights City."
And congrats to the SWAT graduates and training staff and thanks to all "blue."
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
