No law is perfect and all laws might have to be updated – including journalists’ favorite one.
That’s the argument being made by Attorney General Tim Griffin, who recently announced he was forming a task force to consider changes to the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Lawmakers passed FOIA in 1967 during the administration of Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller, who considered it one of his greatest achievements. It fosters open, transparent government in many ways. For example, it requires entities like schools and city governments to make available documents upon request by any Arkansan within three business days if possible. One school attorney this year told an educators’ conference that responding to FOIA requests was consuming 90 percent of her time.
It also requires most meetings of government bodies like school boards and quorum courts – but not legislators – to be held in public. School board members aren’t supposed to talk about official school business, even informally, unless they are in a called meeting where the press has been notified beforehand. During the meeting, they must discuss almost all topics openly before the public. They can discuss a few topics, such as hiring and firing the superintendent, privately in executive session. But they must hold the final vote in public.
What school board members can’t legally discuss privately is how to respond to a ransomware attack like the one last year victimizing the Little Rock School District. Attackers gained access to personal employee and student records and demanded money. The school board last December voted to pay the ransomers nearly $250,000.
Earlier, the board members had violated FOIA by meeting in private to discuss the situation. But when you’re dealing with hostage-takers – the hostage this time being information – it’s not advisable to let the bad guys know what you’re doing. The whole thing ended up costing the school district $700,000 counting consultants’ fees and other expenses.
Griffin said that incident was one of the catalysts for his forming the task force. Another catalyst, he said, was the all-or-nothing responses of FOIA defenders when legislators this year proposed changes to the law.
The task force includes a couple of members of his staff and five others. Three are legislators: Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville; Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle; and Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock. The other non-staff members are Ashley Kemp Wimberley, executive director of the Arkansas Press Association, and the APA’s attorney, John Tull III.
Griffin said he is not trying to weaken FOIA and that he has “gathered together thoughtful, fair advocates for FOIA and people who have different perspectives.”
He said that as far back as 2000, the Electronic Records Study Commission said emerging technology might lead to a need to consider and rebalance privacy issues regarding FOIA. Nevertheless, the law has not been updated since 2001.
The task force is meeting privately. Griffin said the FOIA doesn’t require the meetings to be public, and that this is no different than the many private meetings he has throughout the normal course of business. If any legislative changes are proposed, the public will know.
He said journalists tend to treat FOIA as untouchable. It’s true that information providers like me tend to be protective of it. It brings a lot of government operations out of the dark, which is why it’s sometimes called a “sunshine law.”
But I’m not against what Griffin is doing. Any law might require periodic updates, especially in light of rapidly changing technology. Potential legislative changes can be publicly debated. It’s encouraging that the task force involves two Arkansas Press Association staff members.
We want government to be transparent, but not in a way that it hurts the people it’s supposed to serve. We want government to be able to operate efficiently, though not too efficiently. And we don’t want government bodies routinely engaging in backroom deals where citizens can’t see what’s happening until it’s already done.
We want sunshine. But a limited few conversations – like responding to computer hackers – require the shades to be drawn. It’s a balance, and sometimes we need to ask if things need rebalancing.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
