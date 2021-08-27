Apparently, I’ve officially gained “old-fart” status.
While I haven’t told any kids to get off my lawn lately, I have made several references recently to “back in the day…”
I also discovered on a recent trip to a local fast-food restaurant that I’m quickly approaching “old-as-dirt” standing.
After ordering three sandwiches and an order of fries, Ashly, the young lady on the intercom who took my order, told me my total bill was $12.89.
Not a bad deal.
However, when I got to the window to pay, I handed the young man my credit card and he told me my bill was $11.61, which struck me as odd.
“I thought it was almost $13,” I told the polite young man.
“Yes, sir, but you got a senior citizen discount – $1.19 off,” he said enthusiastically.
“Oh, OK,” I said, admitting my aged status by not contesting the discount.
But why did they think I was old enough to get a senior citizens discount? There wasn’t a camera on the intercom drive-thru that I was aware of. And besides, I had a golf hat on. No one could tell that my short hair had taken on a decidedly silver tone.
“It must have been your voice,” Wife said after I told her the story, noting it has become more gravelly lately.
“Huh,” I concurred. “Huh” is how most old guys respond to statements in the affirmative without actually committing to it.
I’ve also noticed that Wife asks me a lot lately why I’m not responding to her question or statement, inferring that I’m ignoring her.
Honestly, I didn’t hear what she said. Maybe I need to get my hearing checked. Another check mark in the old-guy status box.
That reminds me of my last eye appointment so I could get a new pair of glasses. The doctor asked if I would be interested in getting my cataracts removed. Cataracts? What cataracts?
The doctor said they weren’t that bad yet, but I would be amazed at the improvement in my vision.
Like an old fart, I decided to put it off another year – or two.
Other telltale signs: I read the obituaries even though I don’t know the people. I read Today in History every morning and remember details they left out. I put things back in the same place I got them. That way I don’t have to remember where I put them.
When Wife moves the coffeemaker, the napkins or other kitchen utensils and knickknacks, I become confused. By golly, there’s a sequence to making a sandwich each day at lunch. Moving things interrupts that flow.
I guess what really convinced me of my old-guy status was last weekend’s Rachael Stewart Memorial Golf Tournament at Sage Meadows that remembers the young assistant golf pro who died in a tragic accident 20 years ago.
Tom Guipe, the recently retired long-time PGA pro at Sage Meadows, reminded the hundreds of golfers and well-wishers in attendance how much Rachael meant to those at Sage Meadows and her alma mater, Arkansas State University, where she was a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference player from 1994-97.
“Everybody loved her,” Guipe reminded the crowd.
I started to tear up at his speech – another tell-tell sign of old-age status.
Who is remembered 20 years after their death with an annual golf tournament that raises thousands of dollars for the men’s and women’s golf teams at A-State?
Someone very special indeed.
Then we were told that players my age could tee off from the white tees. I’d never played the white tees, so that’s quite an advantage – but also further recognition of my old-guy status.
I was fortunate enough to get to play on a team that included a young woman who attends A-State and works at Brooks Golf Center in Jonesboro, Emma Hoggard. She hit the ball so far on several tee shots that I couldn’t see where it landed – further evidence that my eye doctor was correct; I need to get those darn cataracts removed.
Even though I can’t hit it as far as I used to, I’m still going to play from the blue tee markers. Stubbornness: Another sign of old age.
The three young guys who played in our group on Sunday gave me some optimism. They had their own golf carts, complete with audio systems. They kept playing rock ‘n’ roll hits from the 1960s and ’70s.
“I bought those albums when they first came out,” I said, further cementing my old-fart status. “So why do you listen to that old music?”
“They don’t make good music like that today,” one of them responded.
Suddenly, I didn’t feel so old.
Later that evening I heard the same song playing on a store’s intercom system. I never would have dreamed that Led Zeppelin would be the elevator music of the future.
