We’ve reached the point in the Arkansas legislative session where everyone involved – lawmakers, reporters, lobbyists – is asking when it will be over. The answer appears to be: Not as early as hoped.

Regular sessions are technically supposed to last 60 days starting in January, but they are always longer and sometimes much longer. The most recent session in 2021, held in the midst of the COVID pandemic, was 118 days, though the previous ones were quite a bit shorter.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.