Recently, a local minister agreed to address a group on the state of local governance, within the context of ever-increasing progressive influences impacting the culture in this "City of Churches" (www.usachurches.org tallies 135). While proposing the request, examples were discussed, such as:
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library and its board failing to protect children from what many residents consider pornography in the Children's Section of the library. Reading materials secured behind a store counter and requiring proof of age are available to kids. Where was the church protest, en masse?
The unnecessary and unfair economic pressures created by the new 2% "Hamburger Tax" imposed by the Jonesboro City Council on November 2, 2021, seemingly ignored by the churches. Churches, why no outcries for "economic justice" as this tax removed over $4,800,000 from wallets and the economy as of November 2022 (www.joneboro.org)? The minister distinguished the religious and moral priorities for Christ from all public engagement on governance and civic issues, the separation of church from state. However, the minister softened somewhat to facts that Jonesboro has a near 20% poverty rate, and that the United Way of Northeast Arkansas fund-raised in 2021 on the claim that 50% of its coverage area is comprised of "A"sset "L"imited "I"come" "C"onstrained "E"mployed, also known as (aka) "ALICE", aka, the "working poor," aka, those without the luxury of preparing all meals from raw ingredients in the home kitchen, aka, single-parents and dual-income families, all struggling to make ends meet at the end of each month - in the worst inflationary economy since the 1970s.
The minister knew well that, for too many Americans, the government has replaced churches and God in addressing the needs of individuals and families. Believers in God ceded this biblical role to the state - see homeless shelter. For example, while the Salvation Army is recognized as the premier community organization to address the local homeless and needy, Jonesboro is pondering a second taxpayer-funded homeless shelter to join the "Veterans Cottages of Jonesboro." Why?
Perhaps not coincidentally, The Sun reports on one of the largest local congregations taking on the impact of progressiveness within its walls, with fellow congregations doing the same across Arkansas. One church...spread the word, and take it public.
