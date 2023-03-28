Recently, a local minister agreed to address a group on the state of local governance, within the context of ever-increasing progressive influences impacting the culture in this "City of Churches" (www.usachurches.org tallies 135). While proposing the request, examples were discussed, such as:

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library and its board failing to protect children from what many residents consider pornography in the Children's Section of the library. Reading materials secured behind a store counter and requiring proof of age are available to kids. Where was the church protest, en masse?