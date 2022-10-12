Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.