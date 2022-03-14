Does the Jonesboro City Council represent the people who elected them? You decide.
I spoke to the council in opposition to the current alcohol permit applications. The council completely ignored anything anyone had to say in opposition to these bogus “non-profit” alcohol permits, just as they always have. At a previous meeting I gave the council eight reasons why they could deny these bogus permits. Yet, they voted almost unanimously to grant all of them with the exception of the movie theater. Jonesboro now has 62 “non-profit” alcohol clubs.
How many people are aware that these places are supposed to be “non-profit?" Is this council naive enough to believe these “non-profit” alcohol permits don’t make a profit for the restaurants which obtain them? Apparently they are.
It is illegal to sell alcohol in a dry county yet hundreds of thousands of tax dollars have been made from selling alcohol in Jonesboro. Doesn’t a product have to be sold to have a sales tax on it?
These clubs are illegitimate because the private club law failed to pass the Legislature in 1969 by three votes in the Senate, and the ABC Board wrongly interpreted Act 1813 of 2003 which was supposed to be for large attendance facilities only.
The council also passed a 2% prepared food tax without allowing the people to vote on it. Apparently the council believes they are smarter than the people they represent.
Does the council have a right to pass a tax without the people’s consent? Possibly. But, does that make it right? If they truly wanted to represent the people, why would they not want the people to vote on that tax? Perhaps they knew that it would fail. That does seem to be the logical conclusion.
Furthermore, even though the city is overwhelmingly pro-life, the council completely ignored Councilman Long’s attempt to pass a “sanctuary city for the unborn” resolution.
When the council condones things as wrong as these examples are they representing the people who elected them? It seems not.
Do we need a completely new council with maybe the exception of Mr. Long? It seems so.
Bobby L. Hester
Jonesboro
