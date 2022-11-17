Attorney General Leslie Rutledge along with five other states’ attorneys general got a win in federal court Monday. Whoever else won depends on your perspective.
The court victory came in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where three judges issued a preliminary injunction against President Biden’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 or in some cases $20,000 in student loan debts for 43 million Americans.
Arkansas joined a suit that also included Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina. The ruling came a few days after a Texas judge also put Biden’s plan on hold.
The issue is whether or not Biden had the authority to cancel the debts under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003. It allows the secretary of education to change the terms of student loans during a war or national emergency.
Are we still in a national emergency? Technically, we’re still in a public health one, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. But one of the arguments made in the states’ lawsuit is that even Biden has said on “60 Minutes” that “the pandemic is over.”
The Arkansas Student Loan Authority has said that somewhere around 130,000 Arkansans have student loan debts up to $10,000 or less, and up to 400,000 counting them have an average of $33,000 in debt. Arkansans are living with $13 billion in debt, as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
If you are one of those Arkansans, Biden’s plan, regardless of the legal arguments against it, is a win, while the court decisions are a loss.
On the other hand, Rutledge and many other Republicans say Biden’s plan is a loss for everyone else. It would reduce revenues available to the Arkansas Student Loan Authority to be used for new loans. Biden’s plan did nothing to reform the system, so the next generation of students would go right back into debt. The loans would be transferred to the national debt, which is shouldered by every American and their children and grandchildren.
Apart from the legal arguments, there are also fairness ones. What about everybody who paid off their student loans? What about everyone who served in the military to get their education paid for? What about everyone who never incurred student debt because they didn’t go to college and found other ways to make an honest living?
In court, the attorneys general made a separation of powers argument that Biden exceeded his authority and did Congress’ job. Regardless of what legal maneuverings might exist, that’s right.
Under the Constitution, Congress makes the laws while the president enforces them. The three branches of government are supposed to check and balance each other irrespective of political parties, which the Constitution doesn’t mention.
Even Democrats in Congress should have said, “Whoa, Mr. President. This is our job.” And then there should have been a robust debate about forgiving the loans.
That’s not the way it works anymore. Congressional Democrats said nothing about protecting Congress’ powers; they were just happy to see the debts forgiven. Republicans would have acted similarly if a Republican president did something they agreed with.
Basically, our system is functioning like a British parliamentary democracy, where parties are an integral part of the system and partisanship is totally expected. The difference is, their system is designed to be that way. Ours is not.
While Congress should debate whether to forgive the loans, there also should be a robust national discussion about higher education itself. Those 400,000 Arkansans should never have been an average of $33,000 in debt; many, in fact, should have no debt at all.
College costs too much, it takes too long to get a degree, it’s often unnecessary, it wastes too many resources on nonessential and often frivolous pursuits, and it’s been pushed on far, far too many Americans who would have done better pursuing other, noble pathways from the start.
The whole system should be much more nimble and relevant. Instead of four years spent in academia after high school, most Americans need to pick up skills quickly – and repeatedly – to respond to an ever-changing job market.
While these are important discussions, in the meantime roughly 400,000 Arkansans need to know how much money they owe.
I guess, as is so often the case, the courts will decide.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.