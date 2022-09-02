President Biden’s student loan announcement last week set off a cascade of “What about?” arguments.
Republicans were asking, “What about everyone who paid off their loans or chose not to go to college? Biden’s supporters were asking, “What about all these young people trapped in a cycle of debt, and what about all the wealthy people whose debts have been forgiven in other situations?”
Those are all legitimate questions. Here’s another: What about the national debt?
As you no doubt have heard, Biden announced last week that individuals earning less than $125,000 a year who did not receive Pell Grants could be forgiven $10,000 in federal student loans, while those who received Pell Grants could have $20,000 written off. Pell Grants generally go to individuals with greater financial needs.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette quoted Tony Williams, director of the Arkansas Student Loan Authority, saying that 125,000 to 130,000 Arkansans had student loan debt of $10,000 or less. The plan overall would result in $2-$3 billion in student loan forgiveness for Arkansans. Williams said 350,000 to 400,000 Arkansans have a combined $13 billion in student debt, with an average load of $33,000.
That’s good news for those individuals. On the other hand, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget – one of the few groups in Washington with credibility on this issue – estimated that Biden’s plan will cost the government an estimated $500 billion over a decade.
Because the plan does nothing to offset that amount, it will be added to the national debt, which was almost $30.9 trillion on Aug. 30. For perspective, the debt was $5.7 trillion on Jan. 2, 2001, so it’s more than quintupled this century. And for more perspective, it’s now equal to almost $93,000 for every American man, woman and child.
A moral and economic argument can be made in favor of student loan forgiveness. Biden’s plan frees 43 million Americans of part or all of a debt burden they were encouraged to bear by a society that placed too much value on a piece of paper, and also too high a cost for it. The message sent was that a diploma was the path to a good future and that everything else was second best. Many 18-year-olds took on a lot of debt as a result.
Likewise, a moral and economic argument can be made that people should pay what they owe.
Regardless, there’s nothing moral about passing all this debt to future generations. Biden should have offset the costs by reducing spending or raising revenues elsewhere. Because he didn’t, no debt has actually been eliminated. It’s just been traded for another kind.
Another “What about?” question can be raised: What about all the other ways the government has spent money it didn’t have? The answer is, it was wrong in those cases, too – to not have a mechanism for paying for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, for offsetting the 2017 tax cuts, and for paying back the trillions spent during the pandemic. Regardless of the worthiness of these endeavors, a responsible household must pay its bills, and so must a responsible government.
Meanwhile, Biden’s plan does nothing to address the high cost of college that’s a root cause of the problem. That failure is why the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says that within five years, federal student loan debt nationwide will be back where it is now: $1.6 trillion.
A responsible policy might have forgiven some of the debt owed by lower- and middle-income Americans while also having a plan for making up the budget shortfall and making college more affordable. Many jobs that “require” college degrees don’t really require four years of study including general education courses and electives. Those jobs also don’t require students to be forced to pay fees for athletics programs.
The higher education community has done little to address these issues, and now it has less incentive to do so. The schools have gotten their money through these student loans, and now future students might assume their debts will be forgiven, too.
Whether it was right or wrong to forgive the student loans, it was definitely wrong to fail to offset the costs. As with so many other government policies, it’s just being added to the national credit card.
The balance is now $30.9 trillion and rising fast. Who will forgive that?
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
