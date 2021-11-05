In the Nov. 3 edition of The Sun, there was a letter to the editor published that stated “Apparently we no longer have immigration laws in this country or borders.”
To be fair, a minimal amount of investigation, would prove otherwise. According to the NY Times, ”Migrants were encountered 1.7 million times, in the last 12 months (10 of which belong to this administration), the highest number of illegal crossings recorded since at least 1960.”
Wouldn’t that actually prove the exact opposite? If they were encountered that many times, that tells me that the border patrol is doing its job. Yes, it is a tough job, and I have been to their neighborhood, and it is oppressively hot, most of the time, but they are doing their job.
Those people want to talk about “being destroyed from within,” and at the same time, try to tell us that the insurrectionists were just tourist, looking to take pictures. Then they want to mention a spark starting a wild fire, and try to tell us that the 2016 election wasn’t rigged!
Then close with “brats so busy complaining and arguing about everything …”
And, I’m sure The Sun reported on it, when it happened, but gunpowder was invented in China, so they have always had the ability to destroy America. Lots of countries have that ability.
So, compare the arguments, and just see who is being a brat …
Jim Taylor
Caraway
