The 118th Congress convenes Jan. 3, and while it’s impossible to know in advance what it will or won’t accomplish, it’s a fair bet there will be drama. With the GOP taking control of the House, a tightly divided Senate, and a presidential election less than two years away, sending political signals – as much to the party faithful as to Americans in general – will become a big part of the agenda on Capitol Hill.

It’s also a fair bet that as you watch events unfold – starting with maneuvering over an omnibus government spending bill and undoubtedly continuing later in the year with a battle over raising the debt ceiling, not to mention competing House and Senate committee investigations – you’ll find yourself wondering what use Congress serves. So before the fights get going, it’s worth putting it all in perspective.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.