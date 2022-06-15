My great-great-grandfather and his family came to Missouri just as the Louisiana Purchase took place. They crossed the Mississippi River on New Year's Day 1800. There where Chickasaw, Osage and Illini tribes hunting in their woods. There where bears, panthers, wolves and a plethora of varmints and they had axes, knives and long rifles (muzzle loaders) to defend their homes.
They all survived ... so, why do gun nuts need assault weapons???
We could build barricades with razor wire and have armed guard towers placed around schools. We could have dogs and IED's placed around the schools. We could arm the children and maybe the cafeteria workers, we could build motes with gators guarding the school entrance, we could dress the kids in body armor.
Its very simple ... if a little kid is running around with scissors you don’t make him wear a stab proof vest and hire a scissor specialist to guard them. You take away the bad thing ... we could get rid of assault weapons.
Terry Reynolds
Brookland
