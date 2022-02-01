On February 1, 1862, the Atlantic Monthly magazine published Julia Ward Howe's poem, "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." Tunes in earlier times were always being borrowed t and supplied with new words, and an older Methodist hymn had already become "John Brown's Body." Next, the new poem was fitted out once again.
Today legislators are at work attacking Critical Race Theory and trying to pass laws making it illegal for schools to teach controversies. Will "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" be banned in Arkansas?
Michael B. Dougan
Jonesboro
