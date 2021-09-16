In March 2020, when the Jonesboro City Council adopted a resolution to create the Jonesboro Beautification Commission, this marked the beginning of efforts to improve the appearance of our city.
This is a huge, but not impossible, task requiring time, energy and most importantly, a collective determination to make our city a place we can be proud of.
The 25 members of Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (our name was officially changed when we became an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful in February 2021) want to share some achievements of the last 18 months. We hope you’ll want to do your part to make our city clean, green and beautiful. And remember, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful is not just about litter; read on and see what else KJB has done and our plans for the future.
● In late 2020 KJB began reaching out to Jonesboro churches, neighborhood associations, schools and civic organizations to raise awareness and establish partnerships with KJB. The response was tremendous andwe’ve found many residents eager to make and keep our city more attractive to everyone — residents and visitors.
● In spring 2021, KJB organized and completed a total of 19 litter pick ups within the city — neighborhoods, parks and roadways in Jonesboro. Did you know that 300 good residents did their part and collected nearly 500 big black garbage bags of litter!? Volunteers and organizations including the city's department of sanitation, code enforcement and Jonesboro Police Department also participated. This is proof of what it means when a lot of people do their part!
● This month, the Green Business committee of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will begin a new program called Jonesboro Beautiful Business. It’s designed to encourage increased litter control and beautification efforts within the business community.
● A Keep America Beautiful grant the city received means you’ll be seeing receptacles specifically designed for cigarette disposal in downtown Jonesboro. For smokers: Please do your part and use them!
● Jonesboro needs trees. For shade, flood control and to provide pleasure to look at and sit under. KJB and Jonesboro Parks and Recreation have begun the process of becoming a Tree City USA. This designation means we will partner with the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture resulting in increased support of KJB efforts.
● Trash and debris in streams and storm drains often contribute to flooding problems. If not removed, that litter and debris will make its way to our rivers, including the Cache, White and Languille. KJB is promoting efforts to respect our local streams and keep our watershed clean.
● In the coming months we will begin collaborating with the city and ArDOT to improve the appearance of our "gateway" entrances. When visitors enter Jonesboro, their first impression should be, “Wow, what a clean and beautiful city!” The goal is for all gateways to be well maintained and free of trash and litter. Resident involvement will be necessary to keep areas clean.
Jonesboro will not solve its litter problem through volunteers and paid contractors picking up litter. Keep Jonesboro Beautiful asks you to help us combat litter by not littering! Please think before throwing! Put your trash where it belongs. And, if you see litter, pick it up.
These efforts will work when everyone takes responsibility and demonstrates respect for our city. Everyone can be a partner in this important effort. Do something to make your street, your neighborhood, your city more beautiful — every day. That’s the way to do your part!
We hope to share more success stories in the near future, but success depends on you. We ask you again, will you do your part?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.