Psalm chapters 5, 45, 119 tells us that The Lord loves those who hate evil. We are to love what is good and hate what is wrong. We are to refuse to walk the paths of evil and remain obedient to his Word. We are to hate every false teaching. Psalm 5:5&6 Therefore proud sinners will not survive your searching gaze, for how you hate their evil deeds. You will destroy them for their lies; how you abhor all murder and deception. For they cannot speak one truthful word. Their hearts are filled to the brim with wickedness. Pride comes before a fall. The seven deadly sins are envy, gluttony, greed, lust, pride, sloth, wrath.
Proverbs 1 7-9 How does a man become wise? The first step is to trust and Reverence the Lord. Only fools refuse to be taught. God grants wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Getting wisdom is the most important thing you can do. It develops common sense and good judgement. The wicked man is doomed by his own sins, he will die because he will not listen to the truth. Anyone who respects and fears God will hate evil.
