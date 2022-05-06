Bush (1), Bush (2) and Trump. If you voted for these three, you voted for the Roe v. Wade law that the Supreme Court is now overturning. Bush 1 & 2 each placed a Supreme Court member. Trump placed 3. All 5 have now voted for the destruction of health care for millions of American women of low income.
Abolishing abortion is not the whole of this action. Free mammograms, pap smears, X-rays, medicine, is going to be affected once the Republicans get a taste of victory. This will just add fervor to their feats. Birth control will probably be on their agenda next.
The pity of all this is that Republicans want babies to be born but they don't want to help after they are born with healthcare, childcare and education. Think as you go to vote, if Republicans gain control of Congress in November, what you depend on will come crashing down.
We still need a balance in Congress, a two-party system that works together, not plot to see how much damage can be done to the other party. Remember which party secured women's right to vote, Social Security and affordable health care. Not Bush 1, Bush 2 and especially not Donald Trump. He said he would have a better health care plan, but ended totally, without one at all. You, American women, should retain your right to choose. Lose this one, and wait to see what they will throw at you next if they control the vote!
Dot Johnson
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.