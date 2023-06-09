I’m sure I am not the only one who often reads police reports with disbelief and wonders why on earth people do the things that they do.
Violent crime is completely incomprehensible to me. I don’t understand purposely inflicting harm on others. It is difficult enough for me to deal with the guilt I feel if I accidentally hurt someone (even if it’s just their feelings).
Yet, there is no shortage of crime reports for domestic disputes, stabbings and shootings.
But setting aside the violent crimes that get reported, because at least in those cases there is undoubtedly a motive – I have perhaps an even harder time wrapping my mind around why people commit senseless acts like busting out windows or stealing a car for a joy ride or, as happened in Jonesboro Wednesday night, vandalizing a high school football field.
As reported in today’s Sun, the Jonesboro High School football field, which is under construction, received approximately $130,000 in damage at the hands of vandals.
A side-by-side, which was also damaged in the incident, was driven through the in-progress field, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the subfloor of the field and $30,000 in damage to turf.
There is no justification. In addition to the added expense, there will undoubtedly be delays to the construction progress.
Perhaps it was kids who committed this act, having no concept of the cost of the project or the tally on the damage they were inflicting. But, while this incident stands out because of the amount of damage, it is nowhere near being an abnormality.
There are often reports of people who damage others’ property not even to meet an end – but simply for a thrill. And this isn’t the first time it has involved a school campus.
Earlier this month, someone shot out three windows of the press box at the Nettleton High School football stadium. According to a police report, two walls and a small speaker were also damaged by the gunfire, which it appears someone thought was a fun thing to do.
In a separate incident, someone broke out a glass door at Annie Camp Junior High School. Again, the vandalism itself seemed to be the purpose of the crime.
We have also seen numerous incidents of stolen Kias and Hyundais, with the damaged vehicles simply left behind when the joy rides are over.
The damage at JHS wasn’t the only vandalism that day. The City of Jonesboro reported Wednesday morning that someone damaged property at Phillip Evans Community Park. Awnings, trees and a retention wall were all damaged.
Perhaps these incidents need to become talking points, especially for parents, that what might seem like fun and games can lead to damages that mount quickly – not to mention the potential of felony charges.
Gretchen Hunt can be reached at ghunt@jonesborosun.com
