There are some serious illnesses in our society that are not COVID. The first is called hypocrisy. President Barack Obama can have a massive birthday bash with no mask wearing along with many other government leaders who got caught doing what they forbid everybody else to do like Nancy Pelosi, Lori Lightfoot and others too numerous to mention plus all the illegal immigrants with COVID being spread out in cities across the nation.
But the bikers at Sturgis and anybody who has not been vaccinated are a real threat of spreading COVID to society and are attacked daily on the news. What about the CDC and Dr. Fauci who has been all over the board with recommendations of what to do, what not to do, retracted and changed his recommendations so many times you can't count them?
The next serious illness is the loss of our freedoms. The hypocrites from the above list who are limiting our freedoms and mandating what we can and cannot do while they go on with their lives without any restrictions are deceiving the gullible and ignorant people who can't reason or think for themselves. That shows that ignorance is the next serious illness we face.
God knew you before you were ever formed in the womb and the very hairs of your head are numbered. He has a day appointed for you to die whether it be by COVID or something else. Nothing we do is going to change that.
God tells us to fear not. The only death we need to be concerned with is spiritual death and spending eternity tormented in hell, which makes COVID look like a picnic.
Stop worrying about the things of this temporary world we cannot change. Start worrying about where you will spend eternity. The real truth is everybody is going to die and the only two options when you do are eternity in heaven or hell. Now that's something to really be concerned about. We should be shouting this from the rooftops to try to save as many lost people as we can.
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
