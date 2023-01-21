There isn't a day that I read The Jonesboro Sun that I don't have an opinion on a piece or two. I usually mull it over to myself, or share it with my equally opinionated husband, and then let it go.

But I had to write regarding your front page piece "Airline official talks Nashville flights." I have yet to meet anyone who has flown out of Jonesboro to Nashville. We talked about taking a long weekend get-away to Nashville, via Air Choice One, but never made it happen.