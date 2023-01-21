There isn't a day that I read The Jonesboro Sun that I don't have an opinion on a piece or two. I usually mull it over to myself, or share it with my equally opinionated husband, and then let it go.
But I had to write regarding your front page piece "Airline official talks Nashville flights." I have yet to meet anyone who has flown out of Jonesboro to Nashville. We talked about taking a long weekend get-away to Nashville, via Air Choice One, but never made it happen.
When my husband was working outside of St. Louis in 2013/14, he took the flight from Jonesboro to St Louis a couple times a month. We were very grateful for this service at that time. In 2017 I took the Jonesboro flight to St. Louis to connect on a Southwest Flight. It has been almost five years since we have flown out of Jonesboro. The service seems very limited.
I am curious why as a community have we not pushed for flights to Fayetteville? It seems like the elephant in the room. I have not seen it mentioned. It is so obvious that I am almost embarrassed to bring it up. It's like everyone knows something I don't.
We would use this at least every other month, if not more. We would get to see our son who lives in Springdale more often. It would give us an opportunity to see Razorback games and enjoy other activities in the Northwest part of the state. I have several friends who have family there that would most likely use this service also.
If Southern Airways wants input from the community, here it is. I know that Fayetteville is not a commuter hub, but I think you would find an increase in your ridership.
