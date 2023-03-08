Approximately 10 years ago I was fired from a dealership in Jonesboro because of the color of my skin. I would like to bring awareness to this matter at hand.
The reason a lot of people don’t want to work is because they are tired of someone else’s problem being taken out on them. When you come to work, all you want to do is do your job and go home.
I worked from 8 to 5, and six hours of it was dealing with someone’s attitude. I went through racial jokes, racial comments, sexual harassment comments and terroristic threats because I would not say “yes sir” or “no sir” to a white salesman and the owner stood back and watched him do it.
I had to go through counseling and get on medication because they didn’t like the way I look to them and wouldn’t play that role for them as being their boy from back in 1832.
He said, “The last boy that worked here, when I told him to move, he moved.”
I sold my truck because of the threat that was made against me and moved from the place I was living because my address was on the paperwork that was in the office and the owner was in on it.
I don’t want other people to have to go through what I went through. It took me 10 years to find my voice, but I want people to know they have a voice.
