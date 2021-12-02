JONESBORO — The Department of English, Philosophy and World Languages at Arkansas State University has opened a call for papers and presentations to be given at the 27th annual Delta Symposium, which is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, April 13-16, 2022.
The theme is “Commemoration and Reunion in the South,” according to faculty members Dr. Gregory Hansen and Dr. Khem Aryal, co-chairs of the symposium committee.
At the annual symposium, speakers present a variety of research topics that focus on the Delta’s history, culture and literature.
Special consideration will be given to proposals that specifically address this year’s theme, which will allow presenters to reflect on how history and culture is commemorated in literature, history, music, architecture, arts, and other forms of expression connected to the region.
“Presenters may wish to explore commemoration in direct relation to reunions, or they may wish to focus on other expressions of commemoration. They may also focus specifically on reunions, themselves,” according to the co-chairs. “The committee is defining reunions broadly as these events may include commemorations of regional history as well as smaller scale family and community-based reunions.
“This year’s Delta Symposium will provide opportunities to reflect on ways that commemoration is expressed through intangible and symbolic ways as well as in tangible representations of culture, such as photographs, illustrations and monuments,” they added.
Although proposals that have direct connection to Arkansas and the Delta are invited, more general proposals that address the theme within Southern history, culture and heritage will be considered.
The 2022 event will conclude on Saturday, April 16, with the Arkansas Roots Music Festival through continued support from KASU FM 91.9, the university’s public broadcasting service.
The complete symposium call for papers is available online at AState.edu/ delta-symposium. The deadline for entries is Dec. 17, 2021.
Entries and inquiries may be directed to the Delta Symposium Committee, Arkansas State University, Dept. of English, Philosophy and World Languages, P.O. Box 1890, State University, AR 72467, or ghansen@AState.edu, (870) 972-3043.
