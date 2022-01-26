Patrick Lewellyn Long of Newport departed this life on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 50.
He was born May 24, 1971, in Newport, the son of Jessie Thomas and Paula (Mitts) Long. He was a 1990 graduate of Newport High School, where as quarterback, he helped lead the Newport Greyhound football team to the 1989 State Championship game. Patrick was a NASCAR fan, who also enjoyed fishing and listening to hard rock music, especially Metallica. His greatest love was spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by two daughters, Jazzmine Baney and husband Steven of Ft. Lee, Va., and Emily Long of Newport; his parents, Tom and Paula Long of Newport; one brother, Kevin Thomas Long of Springdale; three grandchildren, Kambree, Keleshee and Leland Shawn Baney; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a lifetime of friends.
Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Bryce Shelton officiating. Interment will be in Sandhill Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Kenny Thaxton, Ike Harcourt, Jay Simmons, Vidal Swanson, Chris Shoffner, Donnie Stapleton and Jeremy Decker. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Long, Ginger Carlyle, Timmy Davis, Tom Layton and Kelly Cantrell.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
