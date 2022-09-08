Paula Jeanne (Mitts) Long of Newport, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 76 years old.
Mrs. Long was born Nov. 4, 1945, the fourth of five girls born to Howard and Ida Mae Lewellyn Mitts of Swifton. In 1963, she graduated from Swifton High School as Salutatorian. Following graduation, Mrs. Long went to work for the Hodges, Hodges & Hodges Law Firm in Newport, becoming David Hodges’ secretary. After David moved to Little Rock, she began working for James McLarty at the Pickens, Boyce, McLarty and Watson Law Firm. After several years, Mr. McLarty opened his own private practice, and Mrs. Long continued working with him. Following her retirement, she enjoyed spending time at home with her family and grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of Cherokee Street Church of Christ. She loved her church and her church family.
Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her son, Patrick, who departed this life unexpectedly in January; four sisters, Jewell Scoggin, Wanda Layton, Ollie Templeton and Marsha Davis; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jessie Thomas “Tom” Long of the home; one son, Kevin Thomas Long of Springdale; three grandchildren, Jazzmine Baney and husband Steven of Ft. Lee, Va., Mason Long of Newport, and Emily Long of Grubbs; three great-grandchildren, Kambree, Khaleesi and Leland Shaun Baney, all of Ft. Lee, Va.; many cousins, in-laws, and a lifetime of friends.
Friends may visit at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home this morning, Sept. 8, beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sandhill Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jimmy Long, Sam Evins, Kenny Thaxton, Joe Brown, Dave Shear, Kelly Cantrell, Hunter Sterling and Owen Sterling.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home. www.jacksonsfh.com
