Phillip Huskey of Tuckerman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 81.
He was born April 1, 1941, at Swifton, the son of Lonzo and Rosie Lee (Handley) Huskey.
He worked at Graham Brothers Gin for five years, and North Arkansas Lime Company for five years. He went on to be plant supervisor at Zenith Seed Company for 25 years. After retiring from Zenith, he owned Phillips Place for 10 years. He then retired and raised chickens, and was always working on something.
On May 4, 1962, Mr. Phillip Lonzo Huskey and Miss Mary Virginia Jiles were married. Together they enjoyed 60 years, raising their children and building a life together. He loved his family and treasured time spent with them.
Mr. Huskey was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donnie Huskey and Bill Huskey; four sisters, Virgie Sullivan, Evelyn Miller, Madalin McIntosh and Carolyn Fortenberry.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Huskey, of the home; one son, Gregory Phillip Huskey of Tuckerman; one daughter, Debbie Meeks and husband Paul, of Tuckerman; one brother, Johnny Huskey and wife Charlotte of Ravenden Springs; two sisters, Earlene Eickhorst and husband Floyd of Missouri, and Sharon Sales of Swifton; three granddaughters, Rachel Hembrey and husband Marcus of Tuckerman, Melody Meeks of Tuckerman and Zoey Meeks of Tuckerman; three great-grandchildren, Lexi Hembrey, Hayden Hembrey and Maddox Hembrey, all of Tuckerman; and a great number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Jackson’s Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Gates officiating. Interment was in Swifton Cemetery.
Visitation was Tuesday from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Gus Graham, Pete Jiles Jr., Randall Jiles, Marcus Hembrey, Robert Summers and Cash Jiles. Honorary pallbearers were Nick Adcox, Steve Brock, Tony Papineau, Hayden Hembrey and Orbie Huskey.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Funeral Home.
