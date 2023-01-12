Phyllis Lee, 59, of Newport, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born March 7, 1963, to Willie and Betty Jean (Reed) Lee. Phyllis attended Morning Star Baptist Church in Newport. She was a bright light and beautiful spirit who will be missed by so many friends and family. She loved researching family genealogy. She enjoyed playing cards and cooking. She especially enjoyed family gatherings when she was able to cook for family and friends. She was also known for playing softball in her younger years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Reed and Jimmy Lee; and her sisters, Velma Ratliffe, Linda Jones and Jamie Smith.
She is survived by her brothers, Willie Reed (Patsy) of Detroit, Ashberry Lee (Gail) of St. Louis, Daniel Lee (Elouise) of Mableville, Dwight Lee (Marilyn) of Fort Smith, and Michael Lee (Mattie) of Detroit; brother-in-law, Jerry Ratliffe; half-sister, Lawondia Crite; special friends, Francine Murphy, Cora Wilson and Debra Robinson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Service was Saturday, Jan. 7, a 10 a.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home with Nick Nettles officiating.
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 6, from 5-7 p.m.
