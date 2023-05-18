Phyllis June Miller, 83, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Heisinger Bluffs.
She was born March 11, 1940, in Pennington, Ark., the daughter of John and Lucinda (Reeves) Garland. She was a 1959 graduate of Grubbs High School. On Sept. 26, 1959, in Little Rock, she was united in marriage to G.D. Miller who survives.
Phyllis worked for Capital Region Medical Center as a surgical technician for many years. She enjoyed reading, listening to country&western music, animals, traveling, gathering collectables, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, G.D. Miller, Jefferson City; two daughters, Stephanie (Joseph) Robey and Stacey (David) Wheeler, both Jefferson City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Jessica (Dustin) Jones, Dylan Robey, Kristyn (Cameron) Roll and Dalton Wheeler; and one great-grandchild, Everett Roll and another on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ellen Caldwell; and five brothers, Vaughn, Chester, Roy, Troy and Gene Garland.
Visitation was Monday, May 15, from 12-1 p.m. at Trimble Funeral Homes in Jefferson City. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Rev. John Kerr officiating. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Jefferson City Animal Shelter or to Where Pigs Fly Farm.
Services were entrusted to Trimble Funeral Homes of Jefferson City, Mo. An online guestbook is available at trimblefunerals.com.
