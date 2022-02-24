Presley Kirksey of Searcy departed this life on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the age of 81.
He was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Amagon, the son of Moody Lee Sr., and Lennie Mae (Campbell) Kirksey.
Mr. Kirksey worked for Allied Electric and Power in Van Buren as an electric motor rewinder for over 40 years. He loved to bowl, and enjoyed hiking. Mr. Kirksey loved animals, his dogs and going to the zoo.
This wonderful father and grandfather had a mischievous smile and a great love for his family and his church. He was a member of the Crosby Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Moody Lee Kirksey Jr., and William Jackson Kirksey; and three sisters, Wanda Loretta Kirksey, Ada Belle Koettel and Mae Tilley.
Survivors include one son, Michael Presley Smith of Conway; two daughters, Mitzi Dianne Burdette and husband Mark of Jackson, Tenn., and Lee Ann High and husband James of Hernando, Miss.; four grandchildren, Amanda Burdette, Joshua Burdette, Sophie Grace High and Micalea Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Alexa, Autumn and Avery Burdette.
Funeral services were Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel, with interment in Memory Garden Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Michael Presley Smith, James High, Mark Burdette, Roger Bowman, Jerry Murphy, Sophia, High, and Joshua Burdette.
An online guestbook is available at www. jacksonsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.