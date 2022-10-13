Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes, 87, departed this life on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Swifton.
She was born in Robinson, Ill., on May 16, 1935, to Percy Brack and Frances (Doyal) Ivie. Priscilla was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed reading books and working puzzle books. She loved her grandchildren and her favorite thing to do was spending time with them. She also enjoyed watching football and had a special adoration for Tom Brady, no matter which team he played for or where he went.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ruby Dollahan, Sharon Harris, Irma Maples, Thelma Miller, Jessie Morrison, Deloris Merry and Juanita Zurbriggen; and her husband of 41 years, Doyle W. “Sam” Hayes Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Doyle W. Hayes Jr. (Michelle) of Evansville, Ind., and Percy B. Doughty (Nancy) of Hobart, Ind.; her daughter, Debbie L. Slagley of Swifton; her sister, Norma Roberts of Merrillville, Ind.; her grandchildren, Rachel L. Hayes, Jessica N. McGee (Patrick), Kaitlyn M. Doughty, Megan F. O’Brien (Brandon), Zoran Bicevski, John Szaller, Griffin Walizer, Casey Slagley, Woody Slagley and Tiffany Owens; and her great-grandchildren, Jack H. McGee and Indie K. McGee.
Visitation is today, Oct. 13, from 1 p.m. until service time at Dillinger Funeral Home. The funeral is at 2 p.m. with Bro. Gerald Goza officiating. Interment will be at Swifton Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Woody Slagley, Casey Slagley, Patrick McGee, Michael Owens, Auston Williams and Zoran Bicevski.
