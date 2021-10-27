Rita Fella Bowden was born Sept. 23, 1953. She departed this earthly realm peacefully at home on Sunday Oct. 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Lucille Fella. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Bowden of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; one son, John Gates and his spouse Tara Gates of Tuckerman; and two grandchildren, Arlo and Asher Gates.
She dedicated her life to the service of others as an LPN for several decades. In her life, she enjoyed nursing, reading and bowling and was an unrivaled storyteller. She was loved by many family and friends and will be deeply missed.
There will be a private memorial at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, by invitation only.
