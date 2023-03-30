Robbie Ann Clark passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, in a Jonesboro hospital.
She was born March 2, 1968, to Billy and Joyce (London) Ireland.
Robbie was a loving mother and Mamaw. Her favorite times were those spent with her family. She enjoyed getting together to celebrate the holidays and her children and grandchildren’s birthdays. She loved collecting Native American memorabilia and had a collection of eagles, dream catchers and Indian figurines. She also enjoyed walking along the river picking up shells.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gregory Ireland.
She is survived by her daughters, Brittany Nelson (Zach) of Bradford, Soumer Clark (Jeremy) of Newport and Misty Cagle of Newport; her grandchildren, Austen Cagle, Maci Cagle, Paisley Cagle, Adasyn Cagle, Sadie Rudd, Kaygen Clark, Noah Nelson, Jonah Nelson and Katy Nelson; one great-grandchild, Kinsley Cagle; and her stepfather, Jerry Mauldin.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 25, from 2-4 p.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home Chapel.
