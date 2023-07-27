Ronnie E. Bullock, 75, of Jonesboro, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center in Searcy.
He was born Oct. 29, 1947, in De Witt, to the late George Cornelius and Delia Virginia Bullock. He served in combat in the Army in Vietnam as a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, earning the rank of Corporal. He then worked as a foreman for a concrete company. Ronnie was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Delia Bullock; and five sisters, Janie May Bullock, Earlene Couples, Nell Osbourne, Stella Cave and Wanda Jean Bullock.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sue Bullock; sons, Rob (Sarah) Bullock of West Fork and Brian Bullock; two daughters, Melanie Brown of Little Rock and Amanda (Gary) Beckman of Jonesboro; eight grandchildren; brother, Darrell (Vesta) Bullock of Dallas; sisters, Judy Copeland of Sheridan and Ruby (Robert) Gilliaum of Newport; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service with military honors was held on Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Sharum Cemetery, under direction of McNabb Funeral Home.
